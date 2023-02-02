PONTOON BEACH — Metro East authorities say they've found the man responsible for the cold case killing of a woman who disappeared from East St. Louis in 2013.

A state prisoner, Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 55, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death in the killing of Patrenia "Trina" Butler-Turner, a 40-year-old mother last seen in January 2013, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday.

The break in the case came about two months ago in December when authorities received a tip about skeletal remains concealed in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach off of Illinois Route 111, Haine said Thursday during a press conference at Pontoon Beach police headquarters.

"Trina Butler-Turner was a daughter, a mother," Haine said. "She was last seen 10 years ago when her family reported her missing. But today, we can now say that due to extraordinary police work, we have found Trina's body. We believe she was murdered and we believe we have found her killer."

DNA testing through a forensic anthropologist confirmed the identify of the remains. Police believe she died by strangulation.

Sutton, of Pontoon Beach, is serving a two-year sentence for felony meth possession at the Centralia Correctional Center in Illinois and would have been eligible for parole in two weeks.

"We moved pretty quickly on this knowing he was about to get out of prison," said Pontoon Beach police Chief Chris Modrusic.

Sutton's nephew, Nathan J. Beyer, 32, of Alton, was also charged with concealment of a homicidal death and is accused of helping to hide the body.

Haine declined to elaborate on how evidence connected Sutton to her death or the connection, if any, he had to the victim.

Butler-Turner was last seen getting into a pickup truck in East St. Louis, wearing blonde braids, a leather jacket with lamb fur around the collar and a cross, according to her missing person report.

She is survived by three grown children and four grandchildren.

"She was a good mom and a good person, loving and caring," Butler-Turner's daughter Candace Burnett said Thursday.

Burnett thanked investigators and said her family was not familiar with Sutton before he was identified as a suspect.

"I want that man to never get out of jail," she said.

Butler-Turner said she always held out hope her mother would be found some day.

"I thought maybe she was going to be found held somewhere," she said. "But not like this."

Burnett said her own daughter never got to know her grandmother because she was only 6-months-old when Butler-Turner went missing.

Sutton has a long list of arrests and past felony charges, including convictions for residential burglary, battery and unlawful restraint dating back to the mid-1990s through his most recent arrest in 2021.

He was living in Granite City and working as a dock worker in Metro East when a woman filed an order of protection against him in 2005 claiming he choked her, threw her on a couch and claimed he was going to kill her. He was charged with domestic battery that year, but charges were dropped.

Sutton was arrested in Calhoun County, Illinois, on April 30, 2021, for meth possession. He pleaded guilty in January 2022, but is eligible for parole Feb. 14.

Bail for Sutton on the new charges was set at $3 million Thursday. Beyer's bail is $500,000.

Pontoon Beach asked anyone with more information about Sutton or the killing to call the department at 618-931-5100.