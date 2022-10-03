Man charged in Riverview shooting death

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors last week filed charges against a man in connection with a woman's shooting death in Riverview in north St. Louis County.

Ramone Lapid, 45, was charged Sept. 26 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The charges are in connection to 49-year-old Toni Stroder's shooting death Sept. 23 in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive.

A man was also shot but survived, police said.

At the time of the shooting, police said the attack was the result of a dispute between familiar parties.

According to charging documents, Lapid and his co-defendant went to the home on Lilac Drive to steal drugs.

It was during that robbery that Stroder was shot multiple times and died.

Police confirmed on Monday Lapid was in custody.