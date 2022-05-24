Man charged in road rage shooting on busy Hazelwood street

HAZELWOOD — Road rage led a 19-year-old man to open fire on another vehicle in traffic, narrowly missing a motorist and a 1-year-old girl, authorities said.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Monday charged Antwon M. Porter with two counts of assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Porter lives in the 3800 block of Riverside Pointe Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

The shooting was about 4 p.m. Thursday at Howdershell and Dunn roads.

Hazelwood police Lt. Tim Burger said Porter was a passenger in a vehicle when he rolled down a window and fired shots at another vehicle.

Two people were in the car that was hit by gunfire, but they weren't injured. One bullet lodged in a head rest, narrowly missing them, Burger said.

Porter was being held Tuesday in lieu of $250,000 cash bail at the St. Louis County jail. Court records do not list a lawyer representing him.

It wasn't clear in court documents what might have led to the gunfire.

The motorist whose car was hit by gunfire told police that he and his 1-year-old daughter were heading north on Howdershell when a Dodge Charger passed them on the left, court documents said.

He saw a woman in the Charger give them the middle finger, then he heard gunfire. One of the rounds shattered his back window.

Police found four .223-caliber shell casings near the shooting scene. Police found the driver and female passenger in the Charger, and they told police that Porter had fired from the back seat.

Police arrested Porter at his work. A bag he brought to work contained an AR-style pistol that uses .223-caliber ammunition, Hazelwood police Officer Patrick Grelle said in court documents.

