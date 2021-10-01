Man charged in shooting at Rigazzi's restaurant

ST. LOUIS — A 36-year-old St. Louis man was charged this week in connection with a shooting last month in the kitchen at Rigazzi's restaurant in The Hill neighborhood.

Philandias Calvin, of the 2000 block of Alfred Avenue, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, charging documents say.

Police said Calvin was employed at Rigazzi's, at 4945 Daggett Avenue, and about 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 — a Saturday night — got into an argument with a co-worker in the kitchen. Calvin then pulled out a gun and shot the other man several times, police said. The victim was hospitalized for several days.

The victim was found inside the restaurant, but Calvin fled before officers arrived, police said. He was arrested this week. Charging documents did not list an attorney for him.

Rigazzi's opened in 1957 and touts itself as the oldest restaurant in the historic Italian neighborhood. It’s known for its red-and-white checkered tablecloths, toasted raviolis and “Frozen Fishbowl,” a 32-ounce frozen goblet used for drinks.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.