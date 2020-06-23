Man charged in shooting at St. John Applebee's that left woman dead, two others injured

Witnesses also hadn't noticed the man complaining or otherwise upset about service or customers at the restaurant, he said.

"He was just calm and collected altogether, before and during" the shooting, Connell told the Post-Dispatch. "We're unsure what the trigger was. We hope he'll decide to talk to us and tell us what was going through his mind."

Washington was taken into custody without incident before sunrise Tuesday in St. Ann.

Police rushed the critically injured firefighter, Bufford, to the hospital in a police patrol car because her injuries were so severe they didn't want to wait for an ambulance. Her co-worker, Kinloch fire Capt. Darion Meeks gave her lifesaving medical aid on the way to the hospital, according to the fire district.

Meeks' aid and the rapid response by police officers, Connell said, are the reasons why she survived.

Bufford has been employed with the fire district for 8 months. She recently completed her initial training and is studying to become an EMT, said Kinloch Fire Chief Stewart.

"She's a very bright young lady, and brings a passion to public service and firefighting," Stewart said. "And she brings a great deal of joy to the team. This was a shock."