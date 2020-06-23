Man charged in shooting at St. John Applebee's that left woman dead, two others injured

UPDATED at 4 p.m. Tuesday with charges and names of victims.
ST. JOHN — A man police say killed one woman and injured two others in a shooting at an Applebee's restaurant in St. Louis County was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder.
Courtney Demond Washington, 28, of St. Ann, was also charged with two counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action.
Washington was a customer at the restaurant in St. John when he left his table about 9:20 p.m. Monday, went outside to retrieve a gun and came back shooting, St. John police Chief Robert Connell said.
The man shot two women at one table, killing one woman, Kimberly Ratliff-Penton, 46, from North County, a former online producer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Washington then stopped at a booth on the other side of the restaurant and shot an off-duty Kinloch firefighter, Arlydia Bufford, in the head, critically injuring her, Connell said.
Bufford, 20, was eating dinner with co-workers after finishing an EMT class when she was shot, fire Chief Kevin Stewart said Tuesday.
Detectives interviewed the gunman Tuesday, but have still not identified a motive, Connell said. Washington had no known connection with any of the victims, according to the chief.
Witnesses also hadn't noticed the man complaining or otherwise upset about service or customers at the restaurant, he said.
"He was just calm and collected altogether, before and during" the shooting, Connell told the Post-Dispatch. "We're unsure what the trigger was. We hope he'll decide to talk to us and tell us what was going through his mind."
Washington was taken into custody without incident before sunrise Tuesday in St. Ann.
Police rushed the critically injured firefighter, Bufford, to the hospital in a police patrol car because her injuries were so severe they didn't want to wait for an ambulance. Her co-worker, Kinloch fire Capt. Darion Meeks gave her lifesaving medical aid on the way to the hospital, according to the fire district.
Meeks' aid and the rapid response by police officers, Connell said, are the reasons why she survived.
Bufford has been employed with the fire district for 8 months. She recently completed her initial training and is studying to become an EMT, said Kinloch Fire Chief Stewart.
"She's a very bright young lady, and brings a passion to public service and firefighting," Stewart said. "And she brings a great deal of joy to the team. This was a shock."
Stewart added that he was relieved she wasn't alone during the horrible scene.
"There is no doubt in my mind that without the swift actions of Capt. Meeks we'd have a different outcome," he said. "But I wish we could just lay down these guns so this never happened."
The fire chief said that as of Tuesday afternoon Bufford was still in critical condition, but was stable. The district set up fundraiser for her medical care on GoFundMe.com.
North County dispatchers initially alerted crews about an active shooter at Applebee's, in the 9000 block of St. Charles Rock Road, but as they raced to the scene that warning was canceled because it became clear the gunman had fled.
It was a chaotic scene and police initially believed all three victims were seated together in a booth. The rampage was over in a matter of minutes.
The restaurant was blocked off by crime-scene tape and officers from several police agencies were at the scene. Witnesses said they were told by police to not speak with the media and declined to answer questions from a Post-Dispatch reporter.
Connell said witnesses told police who the gunman was, so police knew who they were tracking. St. John officers hadn't encountered the man before, he said.
The chief said the restaurant had surveillance cameras and investigators were looking at the footage.
St. John, a city of about 6,300 people, is near Interstate 170 and Interstate 70. Connell said the shooting in the small municipality comes at time when people across the country are feeling tense.
"With everybody being locked down and the ongoing civil disturbances, the things we as a nation are going through ... we're affected by these stressors," Connell said.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.