ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with murder this week in a shooting death last month in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Kevin Larkin, 34, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the April 11 death of 33-year-old Patrik' James.

Police were in the area when they heard gunshots and found James lying shot in the street. Police said they saw Larkin running from the scene but could not catch him.

James lived in the 2800 block of Gamble Street, the same block where he was shot and killed.