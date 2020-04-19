You are the owner of this article.
Man charged in shooting death of woman in Tower Grove South
Man charged in shooting death of woman in Tower Grove South

Langston

Brandon Langston, 29, of St. Louis, was charged with murder in the first degree in the April 18, 2020, shooting death of a Tower Grove South woman. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in the death of a woman found shot Saturday morning inside her Tower Grove South home, officials said Sunday.

Brandon Langston, 29, of St. Louis is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Charmaine Stanfield, 54. He also faces two counts of armed criminal action, assault in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm and burglary in the second degree.

Police responded to a call for help about 2 a.m. Saturday and found Stanfield and a 62-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds in a home in the 4400 block of Beck Avenue.

Stanfield was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital.

Langston was arrested Saturday, police said. He is being held without bond.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

