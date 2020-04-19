Man charged in shooting death of woman in Tower Grove South

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in the death of a woman found shot Saturday morning inside her Tower Grove South home, officials said Sunday.

Brandon Langston, 29, of St. Louis is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Charmaine Stanfield, 54. He also faces two counts of armed criminal action, assault in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm and burglary in the second degree.

Police responded to a call for help about 2 a.m. Saturday and found Stanfield and a 62-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds in a home in the 4400 block of Beck Avenue.

Stanfield was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital.

Langston was arrested Saturday, police said. He is being held without bond.

