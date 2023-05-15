ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities charged a man Monday in connection with the shootings deaths of two 18-year-old girls and the injuries of two pregnant 17-year-olds earlier this month in north St. Louis.

Eddie M. Love, 36, faces four charges, including discharging a gun during a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, after FBI agents said he opened fire at Aaliyah Gillom, of Castle Point, and Asia Baker, of Spanish Lake. Both died at the scene.

Two pregnant 17-year-old girls were also shot in the incident. One was 10 weeks pregnant, and the other, 30 weeks pregnant, underwent an emergency C-section after the shooting. The baby was injured in the shooting but survived.

Authorities said one of the 18-year-olds was texting with Love in the hours before the May 6 shooting, asking if they could meet up to go to a bar. He eventually picked up the four girls from the 18-year-old's home in north St. Louis County.

Another man drove Love and the girls south into St. Louis where they stopped at an apartment building. Love and the other man went inside to sell or buy marijuana and made the teens wait in the car. The girls began feeling uncomfortable, according to an affidavit included with charging documents.

The men returned and drove to another area, intending to sell or buy more marijuana, and one of the 18-year-olds got upset and started arguing with Love, court documents said. Love told the girls to get out, and he shoved the 17-year-old who was 10 weeks pregnant.

Love then opened fire as the girls walked away from the car, shooting and killing Gillom and Baker and injuring the two pregnant teens, according to charging documents.

The city's Shotspotter system, which records gunshots, registered several rounds starting at 1:46 a.m. May 7, court documents said.

Gillom and Baker were found in the 2000 and 2100 block of Branch Street. Officers found one of the 17-year-olds in the 1900 block of Agnes Street and the other 17-year-old in a nearby home, according to police.

FBI agents used phone data and surveillance video to connect Love to the crime. They also searched a home where he was staying and found clothing worn by Love and the other man, and they found three guns, according to court documents.

In all, Love is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, two charges related to shooting a gun during a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Love was released in April from prison on robbery charges, court records say.

An attorney had not yet been listed for Love in charging documents. The case is set to go before a grand jury later this week.