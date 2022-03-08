Man charged in shooting of 17-year-old in North County cellphone store

JENNINGS — A St. Louis County man was charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in a Jennings cellphone store.

Joeron Mottley, 19, of St. Louis, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of De’Marion Jones, of St. Louis.

Mottley is accused of shooting Jones in the torso inside J's Wireless about 10:45 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Jennings, according to charging documents.

Charges allege that Jones then ran outside the store, but Mottley shot at him several more times in the parking lot.

Court documents state that the shooting was captured on surveillance video. According to St. Louis County police, Mottley told officers he shot Jones, whom he knew before the shooting.

Bail has been set for Mottley at $500,000, cash only, no 10%. He lives in the 1100 block of Grenshaw Drive in north St. Louis County, according to police.

