Man charged in shooting outside retirement community in Town and Country

TOWN AND COUNTRY — St. Louis County prosecutors this week charged a 19-year-old man with assault in connection with last month's shooting outside the Garden Villas retirement complex.

Christian L. Fredrick is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, Town and Country police said. Bail was set at $500,000 cash.

Town and Country police Detective Sgt. Jeff McNutt on Thursday night said police are trying to identify a second suspect.

The shooting victim survived the June 14 attack. He is a 20-year-old man who works at the retirement complex, police said. After being shot more than once, the victim was found on the shoulder of the outer road of Highway 40 (Interstate 64), in front of Garden Villas, authorities said.

Fredrick lives in the 4000 block of Jenny Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County. He has a pending St. Louis County case from March in which he is charged with tampering with a vehicle in University City. Fredrick failed to show up for a court hearing in that case on June 16, according to online court records.

Town and Country police did not release a possible motive for the shooting. McNutt said it was not random. McNutt said the victim and gunman knew each other and had been driving in a vehicle together.

Garden Villas is at 13590 South Outer 40 Road. Town and Country police said no residents and no other employees were injured.

