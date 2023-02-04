ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 60-year-old Tommy L. Williams and his 3-year-old daughter Octavia.

The Circuit Attorney's Office has charged Henry Hughes, 55, in the shooting death of Williams and the strangulation of Octavia, who were found Thursday afternoon in their house in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Hughes, who lives in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Gate neighborhood, is also charged with robbery for stealing money and car keys — he was found in Tommy Williams' car — and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.