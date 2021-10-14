 Skip to main content
Man charged in South County crash that killed 10-year-old
SUNSET HILLS — Police on Thursday announced charges for a man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy in a car crash. 

Court documents said 32-year-old Christopher Townsend, of Normandy, was driving 87 mph in a 20 mph zone near the intersection of Stoneywood and Craigwold roads in Sunset Hills when his vehicle hit a boulder, flipped over and came to rest on its roof. 

The impact killed 10-year-old Kelyn Harbert, broke another child's femur bone and caused "stomach pain" to a third child, all of whom were in the car with Townsend, court documents state. 

Townsend then left the scene without giving enough identifying information for police to find him, prosecutors wrote in charging documents. 

A GoFundMe page posted by Harbert's mother said the child was in fourth grade and was "so sweet, loving, and the rock of the family. His sisters described him as the best brother ever."

Townsend is facing charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious physical injury, one count of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and leaving the scene of an accident. 

He was being held on a $100,000 cash-only bail. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

