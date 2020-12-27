Man charged in St. Charles shooting, victim still in critical condition

UPDATED at 3:30 p.m. with charges against a suspect.

ST. CHARLES — A man was charged Sunday in connection with a shooting that occurred late Saturday night in the 200 block of North Main Street in St. Charles, leaving a man critically injured.

Marcell Foster, 26, of Bel-Ridge was charged by the St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney's Office with first-degree assault with serious physical injury and armed criminal action. Foster is being held on $500,000 bail.

Police said a 32-year-old St. Louis man was shot just before 11 p.m., when bars close down on Main Street. He was taken to an area hospital and is still in critical condition, police said Sunday.

Several gunshots were heard. Officers discovered a man on the parking lot, suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds.

Foster was taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3320.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.