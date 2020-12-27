 Skip to main content
Man charged in St. Charles shooting, victim still in critical condition
UPDATED at 3:30 p.m. with charges against a suspect.

ST. CHARLES — A man was charged Sunday in connection with a shooting that occurred late Saturday night in the 200 block of North Main Street in St. Charles, leaving a man critically injured.

Marcell Foster, 26, of Bel-Ridge was charged by the St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney's Office with first-degree assault with serious physical injury and armed criminal action. Foster is being held on $500,000 bail.

Police said a 32-year-old St. Louis man was shot just before 11 p.m., when bars close down on Main Street. He was taken to an area hospital and is still in critical condition, police said Sunday.

Several gunshots were heard. Officers discovered a man on the parking lot, suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds.

Foster was taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3320.

Marcell Foster



