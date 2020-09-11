Man charged in St. Louis County with sexually abusing three children

CLAYTON — A citizen of Mexico was accused in St. Louis County Friday of sexually abusing three children younger than 12.
Police say Gerardo Gonzalez Sr., 39, assaulted the children between 2003 and 2010. Gonzalez was charged with three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.
In the probable cause statement, Woodson Terrace police claimed Gonzalez is a flight risk, as he has been deported to Mexico more than once. Police also argued he is a danger to his victims because he threatened to kill them or their families if they reported the abuse.
Gonzalez's bond was set at $250,000.
