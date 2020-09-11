 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in St. Louis County with sexually abusing three children
0 comments

Man charged in St. Louis County with sexually abusing three children

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

CLAYTON — A citizen of Mexico was accused in St. Louis County Friday of sexually abusing three children younger than 12.

Police say Gerardo Gonzalez Sr., 39, assaulted the children between 2003 and 2010. Gonzalez was charged with three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. 

In the probable cause statement, Woodson Terrace police claimed Gonzalez is a flight risk, as he has been deported to Mexico more than once. Police also argued he is a danger to his victims because he threatened to kill them or their families if they reported the abuse. 

Gonzalez's bond was set at $250,000. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports