Man charged in stabbing at St. Peters Dollar Tree
Hoa Banh

Banh

 Via St. Peters police

ST. PETERS — A man was accused Friday of stabbing a woman one day earlier at a Dollar Tree in St. Peters. 

Hoa Banh, 62, of St. Peters, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after prosecutors say he stabbed a woman without warning Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Mexico Road.

Banh did not know the woman before the assault, and they had no prior communication, police say.

The woman was treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Banh was initially taken to a hospital for evaluation, then he was returned to police custody. He is being held on a $200,000 bond at St. Charles County Jail. 

