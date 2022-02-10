Man charged in stabbing death of his girlfriend outside St. Louis day care center

Video cameras at a St. Louis day care center showed a Bridgeton man stab his girlfriend to death as soon as she opened the door of the business where she took care of infants last month, police said in court documents Thursday.

Prosecutors filed murder charges against 55-year-old Steven Gary Johnson in the death of Tyana Moore. Moore, 36, was found dead Jan. 27 on the front porch of the Kolors Learning Center, 3030 Whittier Street.

She had been stabbed at least 16 times, police said.

Johnson lives in the 12000 block of Old St. Charles Road in Bridgeton. He was the suspect from the start, as the day care owner turned over video surveillance to detectives.

Police had been looking to arrest Johnson for the last two weeks. He was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held without bail.

Moore lived in the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue, a few blocks from where she died. She had worked at Kolors Learning Center for nine months. She had three sons of her own, said Moore's boss, Nina Algee.

On the night she died, Moore was working alone at the day care center. Her body was discovered about 7:20 p.m. on the front porch. The two children she was caring for inside the day care center were unharmed.

A video surveillance camera inside the day care center showed Moore caring for a young child just before the murder. Surveillance then showed Johnson "aggressively approaching the daycare with a knife in hand," St. Louis police Detective Craig Robertson said in court documents.

Johnson immediately attacked her with the knife as soon she opened the door, Robertson added. A few moments later, police said, outdoor surveillance showed Johnson walk down the stairs covered in blood and holding a knife, "then go back up the stairs and his arms flailing in a stabbing motion."

Johnson has prior convictions for robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and drug possession, from 2001, 2004 and 2007. More recently, police said, he was convicted of domestic assault in 2014 and unlawful possession of a firearm in November 2020. He pleaded guilty in the weapons case and was sentenced to six months behind bars on Nov. 2, 2020.

