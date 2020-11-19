Man charged in Town & Country gas station shooting

TOWN & COUNTRY — A Hazelwood man has been charged with a shooting last week at a gas station in Town & Country.

Tracy L. Beach, 21, has been charged in St. Louis County with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, Town & Country police reported.

Police Chief James Cavins said the shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at a Phillips 66 station at the intersection of Clayton and Woods Mill roads.

Cavins said it appears that Beach knew the victim, whose wound was not life-threatening.

Beach was taken to the St. Louis County Jail and his bail was set at $250,000 cash.

