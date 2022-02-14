Man charged in triple shooting that left one dead, two critically hurt in St. Louis

UPDATED at 4 p.m. with charges.

ST. LOUIS — A man was charged Monday in a triple shooting the night before that killed one and left two critically injured in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood.

Eric W. Wooten, 24, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. Charges said Wooten is homeless.

Charges said Wooten fatally shot Kevin Payne and wounded two others with a pistol inside a car in the 6200 block of North Broadway. Police said the shooing was just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the man killed was found dead in the street. Police said the dead man appeared to be in his late teens; charges identified him as Payne.

Charges said surveillance video recorded the shooting and Wooten running from the vehicle.

Two other shooting victims were alive and found shot inside a car nearby. A man in his 30s was critically injured and unstable at a hospital. A teenager was also in the car and critically hurt.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Kim Bell and Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

