ST. LOUIS — A man was charged Saturday with assault and trespassing in connection with recent attacks on MetroLink passengers in St. Louis.

Antoine Robertson, 31, faces four counts of assault and two charges in connection with the incidents last week, according to St. Louis Police.

Robertson is accused of assaulting two people May 29 at about 9:54 p.m. on a MetroLink train at the station near Eighth and Pine streets, and he is accused of assaulting a third person May 30 at about 9:20 p.m. on a train at the Laclede's Landing station downtown.

Robertson was taken into police custody Saturday and was being held without bond. Police did not release more details.