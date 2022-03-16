Man charged in two murders, 10 hours apart, in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors filed charges against a man Wednesday in connection with two shooting deaths, 10½ hours apart, in the Walnut Park West neighborhood just blocks from his mother's home.

Deandre Demar Walton, 40, was held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Walton is accused of fatally shooting two men in separate attacks Feb. 28.

At about 9:30 a.m. that day, Tyler Vaughn was found dead on the ground in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. Vaughn was 32 years old and lived in the 3100 block of Keokuk Street in south St. Louis.

Later that day, at about 8 p.m., Thomas Anderson III was shot in the head in the 4800 block of Norwich Place, just around the corner from where Vaughn had been shot. Anderson, 44, of St. Louis, died at a hospital.

The Norwich scene was less than a block from the spot on Goodfellow.

And both locations are about two blocks from the 6100 block of Sherry Avenue, where Walton's mother lives. His mother, Valerie Keys, told the Post-Dispatch that Walton sleeps in her basement and has a job doing body work on cars, such as paint touchup and dent removal.

Online court records show that Walton has convictions for passing bad checks in 2008 in St. Louis and forgery in 2004 in St. John.

Police arrested him Tuesday after he drove his mother to her doctor's appointment. Police wouldn't tell her why he was being arrested. Walton has no lawyer listed in court records.

