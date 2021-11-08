Man charged in two St. Louis County murders accused of string of other killings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from Bellefontaine Neighbors charged over the weekend with killing two people in St. Louis County is suspected in a string of other homicides that stretches from St. Louis to Kansas, court records allege.

Perez Deshay Reed, 25, was charged by St. Louis County prosecutors on Saturday with two murders from September here, including a 16-year-old girl. The charges are first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault. He is currently in federal custody. Once he is transferred to the St. Louis County jail, he will be held on $2 million cash bail.

Reed lives in the 1300 block of Chambers Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

According to a police affidavit filed in federal court, Reed could be tied to at least four other homicides and some shootings after which the victims survived. The Kansas connection involves the deaths of Damon Irvin and Rau’Daja Fairrow, whose bodies were found earlier this month in the Wyandotte County apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas. Police think Reed traveled on Amtrak from St. Louis to Kansas City to carry out the murders.

St. Louis police said Monday they plan to seek charges against Reed for the shooting deaths of Pamela Abercrombie, 49, of Spanish Lake and Casey Ross, 24, of St. Louis.