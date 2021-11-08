Man charged in two St. Louis County murders suspected in string of other killings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from Bellefontaine Neighbors charged over the weekend with killing two people in St. Louis County is suspected in a string of other homicides that stretches from St. Louis to Kansas, court records allege.
Perez Deshay Reed, 25, was charged by St. Louis County prosecutors on Saturday with two murders from September here, including a 16-year-old girl. The charges are first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault. He is currently in federal custody. Once he is transferred to the St. Louis County jail, he will be held on $2 million cash bail.
Reed lives in the 1300 block of Chambers Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
According to a police affidavit filed in federal court, Reed could be tied to at least four other homicides and some shootings after which the victims survived. The Kansas connection involves the deaths of Damon Irvin and Daja Fairrow, whose bodies were found earlier this month in the Wyandotte County apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas. Police think Reed traveled on Amtrak from St. Louis to Kansas City to carry out the murders.
St. Louis police said Monday they plan to seek charges against Reed for the shooting deaths of Pamela Abercrombie, 49, of Spanish Lake and Casey Ross, 24, of St. Louis.
The charges in St. Louis County are in connection with the deaths of Marnay Haynes, 16, and Lester Robinson, 40. Both were gunned down in September. They were both shot twice in the same "distinctive manner" — in the head and hand, or arm, court papers allege.
Reed was arrested by an FBI task force. Reed also faces a federal charge of interstate transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony. He is expected to make an initial appearance on the federal charge Monday afternoon.
Marnay was fatally shot on the evening of Sept. 13 in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive. She was shot in the arm and head, police said. Robinson was killed in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane on Sept. 26 in Ferguson, according to the St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell's office. Robinson was shot in the head and hand, court papers say.
Marnay had spent time in group homes under the Missouri juvenile courts system. She had been reported as a runaway in August, according to a flyer from the Missouri Highway Patrol. County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said she was “still considered a runaway/missing at the time she was murdered.”
The St. Louis County prosecutor's office said late Sunday that investigators also believe Reed is tied to a third shooting in the county. That victim survived. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest and has been left permanently disabled.
The victim, identified in court papers as L.M., was shot at a bus stop at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 12 at 1624 Chambers Road, near Reed's home. The gunman approached the victim from behind and shot him several times "without warning," a court affidavit says. Police found .40-caliber shell casings there.
A day later, Marnay was found fatally shot. Police found two "Sig" stamped .40-caliber shell casings.
Three days later, a woman showed up at a BP gas station in the 4100 block of West Florissant Avenue. They found a woman shot in the face. She couldn't talk to tell police what happened. She was rushed to an intensive care unit for treatment, and police followed a blood trail to 4542 Adelaide Avenue. They found a single .40-caliber shell casing.
When Reed was arrested, police said, he had a .40 caliber handgun. Police matched the gun to the weapon that fired the shots at three shooting scenes, in addition to matching the shells found at "multiple homicides" in the city of St. Louis, authorities said. One of the cases is the homicide of Casey Ross, found dead Sept. 19 in the 1500 block of Mullanphy Street in St. Louis.
In 2017, Reed filed a federal lawsuit complaining about his public defenders in a St. Louis County criminal case. Reed argued that his lawyers weren't letting his case proceed until he underwent a mental evaluation. A judge dismissed his suit. Details of the underlying criminal case weren't immediately available Monday. In 2019, Reed was charged in St. Louis County with fourth-degree assault and violating rules of mass transit, both misdemeanors. That case is pending.
Reed's wife, who lives in Kansas City, filed for divorce in July. They were married in June 2019. The case was set for a hearing Dec. 2 in Jackson County. The wife, Anisa Alder, could not be reached for comment. But her aunt, Brenda Hooks, told the Post-Dispatch that relatives never trusted Reed. "I think he has psych problems," Hooks said. She didn't elaborate.