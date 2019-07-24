ST. LOUIS — A 74-year-old man is accused of killing a woman and threatening to shoot her son in Dogtown Friday, according to criminal charges.
Police said Kimberly Schneider, 43, was shot during an argument with a man officers described as her boyfriend — Melvin Bodine — in their home in the 6700 block of West Park.
Schneider's shooting is the first homicide in the city's Hi-Pointe neighborhood, which makes up part of Dogtown, since at least 2008, according to police records.
Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday and found Schneider suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a hospital and died of her injuries the next day.
Bodine turned himself into police, and a gun was recovered, police said Friday.
Bodine was charged Saturday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
In charging documents, police said Bodine shot Schneider in the head and then ran by her son, pointing a revolver at him and threatening to also shoot him. Bodine went to the south patrol police station and said he'd shot a woman on West Park Avenue and hid the gun, charges say.
Bodine is being held without bond. Court documents say he is retired and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He is married, but his wife lives in an apartment in the Central West End.
Police also referenced an earlier related domestic violence incident in May, but provided no details, according to court documents.
Prosecutors could opt to upgrade the charges against Bodine when the case is presented to a grand jury, said a spokesperson with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.
Police on Monday said the city of St. Louis has had 110 homicides so far this year, compared to 100 the same time last year.