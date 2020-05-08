Man charged with 2018 East St. Louis murder fatally shot in Bonne Terre Friday

BONNE TERRE — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot and another man was "slashed and cut" early Friday morning in Bonne Terre.
Officers were dispatched to a residence on South Long Street just before 12:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing/gunshot situation in progress, said Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert.
A male subject in his mid-30s, who has now been identified as Nick Wann, had reportedly been shot in the chest. Wann had a pending murder charge stemming from a 2018 fatal shooting in East St. Louis.
Calvert said Wann reportedly entered the residence Friday and "slashed and cut" a man at the residence, also believed to be in his mid-30s. Officers believe the injured man then retrieved a handgun and shot Wann. The two men knew each other.
When officers arrived on the scene, CPR was being performed on the man who had been shot; however, he was unable to be revived and pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Francois County Coroner’s Office.
The detective and three officers with the Bonne Terre Police Department processed the scene. An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon.
The man at the residence was transported to the hospital to be treated for the cut. Details of his condition were not available.
The chief said no other individuals were injured. The weapons used in the incident have been recovered and secured as evidence. A report will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney's office after the case is concluded.
