Man charged with 2018 East St. Louis murder fatally shot in Bonne Terre Friday

BONNE TERRE — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot and another man was "slashed and cut" early Friday morning in Bonne Terre.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on South Long Street just before 12:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing/gunshot situation in progress, said Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert.

A male subject in his mid-30s, who has now been identified as Nick Wann, had reportedly been shot in the chest. Wann had a pending murder charge stemming from a 2018 fatal shooting in East St. Louis.

Calvert said Wann reportedly entered the residence Friday and "slashed and cut" a man at the residence, also believed to be in his mid-30s. Officers believe the injured man then retrieved a handgun and shot Wann. The two men knew each other.

When officers arrived on the scene, CPR was being performed on the man who had been shot; however, he was unable to be revived and pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Francois County Coroner’s Office.