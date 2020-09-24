Man charged with arson after fire set outside St. Louis police headquarters

ST. LOUIS — Two people were charged, including one with arson, after a fire was set late Wednesday night outside the entrance to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Headquarters.

The fire, set about 11 p.m., was put out quickly by police. It came after several hours of protests in Florissant and downtown St. Louis over a Louisville grand jury's decision not to seek charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed earlier this year during a police raid.

Police on Thursday announced Andrew Falvey was charged with first-degree arson, felony resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault against a special victim.

A second suspect, Treyton Campbell, was charged with fourth-degree assault against a special victim and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Police said members of the crowd piled debris near the front doors of police headquarters, then used an accelerant to start fires against the building's exterior. Police say water bottles and liquids were thrown at them when they came out to extinguish the fire.

Falvey and Campbell both tried to run away as the crowd dispersed, police said, but they were apprehended. Police continue to search for other members of the crowd who they say were involved in setting the fire.

No one was injured in the incident, police say.