Man charged with assault at protest over King Louis IX statue in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have filed assault charges after a man was slapped in the face during a protest last month over the removal of the King Louis IX statue at Forest Park, police announced Tuesday.

The assault occurred about 2:15 p.m. on June 27 at 1 Fine Arts Drive. The victim was a 37-year-old man who was attending the protest when 34-year-old Terrence Page allegedly slapped his head several times.

The victim wasn't hurt, authorities said, and contacted police about 6 p.m. that day after returning home.

Prosecutors charged Page on Monday with four counts of fourth-degree assault, and police on Tuesday said Page was arrested. The charge is a misdemeanor. Page lives in the 2100 block of Cleveland Place in St. Louis. He has no attorney listed in court files.

The incident happened atop Art Hill in Forest Park as some called for the removal of the statue of the city's namesake while others argued that it should remain. There were several skirmishes that day. It wasn't immediately clear which one the charges reference.