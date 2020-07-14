Man charged with assault at protest over King Louis IX statue in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have filed assault charges after a man was slapped in the face during a protest last month over the removal of the King Louis IX statue at Forest Park, police announced Tuesday.
The assault occurred about 2:15 p.m. on June 27 at 1 Fine Arts Drive. The victim was a 37-year-old man who was attending the protest when 34-year-old Terrence Page allegedly slapped his head several times.
The victim wasn't hurt, authorities said, and contacted police about 6 p.m. that day after returning home.
Prosecutors charged Page on Monday with four counts of fourth-degree assault, and police on Tuesday said Page was arrested. The charge is a misdemeanor. Page lives in the 2100 block of Cleveland Place in St. Louis. He has no attorney listed in court files.
The incident happened atop Art Hill in Forest Park as some called for the removal of the statue of the city's namesake while others argued that it should remain. There were several skirmishes that day. It wasn't immediately clear which one the charges reference.
A video by the Post-Dispatch of a scuffle appears to show at least one of the slaps. The victim, a man in a blue shirt, was videotaping with his camera when a man wearing a bandana confronted him, appeared to slap him and then chased him. Photos by the Post-Dispatch show other confrontations.
A crowd ballooned to about 200 people by noon, clashing face-to-face at the foot of the “Apotheosis of St. Louis,” the formal name for the iconic statue. Calls for the removal of the statue of King Louis IX of France come as the nation grapples with whether to preserve monuments of historical figures rooted in a racially divided past.
The bronze statue of the crusading king from the Middle Ages is a copy of one that greeted visitors to the World’s Fair here in 1904.
At least two camps of people emerged that day: Those who believed the statue represents racism and oppression and those who thought the statue’s religious symbolism is too important for it to come down.
Frequent chants of “Take it down!” peppered the more than three-hour protest, which remained mostly peaceful except for a few brief skirmishes.
As the protest wound down, someone tossed liquid and a man swung punches at another, but no one appeared to have been badly hurt. Police ordered another man to leave after he became angry over someone grabbing his hat when he refused to stop taking pictures.
Another brief scuffle over the statue’s symbolism. pic.twitter.com/k58gwe0dMP— Joel Currier (@joelcurrier) June 27, 2020
