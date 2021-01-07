Man charged with assault in deadly St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was charged Wednesday in a December shooting that left one man dead and another injured, police said.

James Taylor III, 27, of the 6900 block of Edison Avenue, has been charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The evidence currently doesn't support a murder charge, officials said.

Police responded Dec. 17 to a shooting about 9 p.m. in the 8700 block of Link Avenue in North County and found one man dead at the scene and a second with a gunshot wound to his neck. The second man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man who was killed was later identified as Jerry Monroe, 40, who lived in the 8700 block of Link Avenue.

According to court documents, the shooting victim who survived was sleeping in his car on Link Avenue when Taylor yelled at him to get out of the car. Taylor had a gun pointed at the victim, court documents say. Taylor shot the victim in the neck and stole the car. The victim later identified Taylor in a photo lineup, authorities say.

The shooting remains under investigation. Taylor is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bail. Court records don't list an attorney for him.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.