OVERLAND — A St. Louis man was charged Thursday in a shooting stemming from what police described as a road rage incident last weekend.
Jeremy Lane, 29, of the 5500 block of Chippewa Street, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police and court records say that about 5 p.m. Saturday, Lane, a passenger in a vehicle, fired several shots at another vehicle and struck the driver in the arm.
The vehicles were stopped at a red light in the 8900 block Page Avenue near Interstate 170 where "a verbal altercation ensued," charges say. Lane then pointed a handgun out the rear driver's side window and fired several shots at the other vehicle after it accelerated from the light.
Police said the victim then drove into the Overland Plaza where he sought help at the Signature Club, a restaurant.
Bail for Lane was set at $100,000 cash-only.