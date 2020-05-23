Man charged with attempting to cover up murder near Jennings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — County prosecutors have charged Emmanuel Ray, 28, with one count of tampering with physical evidence in a homicide last week at an apartment near Jennings.

Ray, of the 12200 block of Benham Road in north St. Louis County, is accused of using a cleaning product in an effort to destroy "biological evidence" at the murder scene.

Damion Thomas, 25, of the 10300 block of Ewell Drive in St. Louis County, was charged Tuesday with one count of first-degree murder He is accused of fatally shooting a man he found sleeping in the bed of a woman with whom Thomas has a child.

Police were called to the apartment in the 9600 block of Jacobi Avenue about 7 a.m. Tuesday and found Tyree Matthews, 27, of Berkeley, dead with two gunshot wounds.

Court documents say Thomas arrived at the woman's home early Tuesday and became enraged when he found Matthews sleeping there. Thomas is accused of shooting Matthews once and then a second time as Matthews was pleading to be allowed to leave.

Police say charging documents allege that Ray's fingerprint was found on a cleaning fluid container. Ray denied having been at the apartment where Matthews was killed, police say. At the time of his arrest, Ray was on federal probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm, police say.