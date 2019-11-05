EUREKA — A man was charged Monday with beating both of his grandparents with a golf club and leaving them with serious injuries.
The man became enraged when his grandparents accused him of stealing their medications, police said.
Jason King, 40, is being held without bond and has been ordered to not contact his grandparents, even from jail.
His grandparents are both over 80 years old.
King became angry at his grandmother on Sunday afternoon and allegedly hit her multiple times on the head with the golf club, according to court documents. She suffered a cut across her head which bled heavily.
King's grandfather attempted to stop the assault, at which point King allegedly threw his grandfather to the ground and hit him with the golf club multiple times. King's grandfather suffered a deep cut to his hand that almost severed his pinky finger and a cut to his arm that sliced to the bone.
King was still sitting on the back porch of the house when police responded. Investigating officers observed a 9-iron that was broken on the floor. According to police, King poses a danger to his grandparents because he threatened to kill them.
King is charged with one count of assault in the first degree, one count of assault on a special victim in the second degree and two counts of armed criminal action.
Court documents list King's address as being in the 600 block of Schmelz Drive in Eureka, but police said King has an address in the 1000 block of Walnut Crest Drive in Imperial.