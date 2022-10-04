Man charged with causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage to Scott Joplin House

ST. LOUIS — A 38-year-old man was charged Tuesday with causing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of damage done to the Scott Joplin House and its artifacts Sunday morning.

Kevin Daley-Bey is charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage.

The 38-year-old man is accused of breaking into the Scott Joplin House State Historic Site on Delmar Boulevard, breaking several of the building's windows and damaging historic artifacts.

Police said he also damaged more property at the E.M. Harris Construction building, 2600 Delmar Boulevard, less than a block from the Scott Joplin House.

Daley-Bey was in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Joplin, known as “The King of Ragtime,” lived in a flat at 2658 Delmar Boulevard from 1901 to 1903.

The Scott Joplin House State Historic Site is where Joplin rented a room in 1902 and includes museum exhibits of his life. The Missouri State Parks department operates the home.