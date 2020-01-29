Man charged with dozens of burglaries of rehabbed homes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged this week with burglarizing dozens of rehabbed homes in St. Louis and stealing hundreds of items including flooring, stained glass windows, lawn mowers, toilets and a few family keepsakes, police said.
Ricky Lee Manning, 42, was charged with 70 counts of burglary and stealing Tuesday, in addition to more than 20 similar counts filed earlier this month.
In November, police were able to tie Manning to one of the burglaries after they traced a window stolen from a home that was being rehabbed in Tower Grove East to a store, according to charging documents. Manning had sold the owners the window after it was stolen, police said.
Officers then carried out a search warrant at Manning's home and located hundreds of items reported stolen in recent burglaries of homes undergoing renovation.
Police took Manning into custody and he admitted that he was behind at least 75 to 100 home burglaries, court documents said. Manning showed investigators the location of many of the homes he had burglarized since February 2019, court documents said.
Manning targeted homes that were being rehabbed, mostly in south St. Louis city and county, because they were easy targets, typically empty at night, investigators said.
In December, police displayed about 800 items recovered from the burglaries to help owners claim them. The recovered goods included signed baseball memorabilia, a suitcase full of vintage family photos and letters along with rows of appliances and home improvement materials.
Also among all of the heavy equipment that was stolen: two suitcases filled with old photos, letters and momentos pic.twitter.com/jmdvgypK1y— Rachel D. Rice (@RachelDRice) December 23, 2019
It’s unusual that police would recover so much stolen property, St. Louis police Capt. Ryan Cousins said in December. Burglars typically sell merchandise they steal as quickly as they can, but Manning kept an inventory of items on hand and had hundreds of items listed for sale online, Cousins said.
Manning also sold many of the items to the Bel-Aire Pawn Shop in the Patch neighborhood, according to court documents.
A second man was also initially arrested in connection to the case. Police said in December that the man also had hundreds of online listings for stolen items, but he has not yet been charged.
About 200 stolen pieces have already been returned to their owners, police said Wednesday.
Victims seeking to reclaim their merchandise can email detectives at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org. They can have pieces returned to them either by producing receipts or police reports filed at the time of the theft.
