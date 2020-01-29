Man charged with dozens of burglaries of rehabbed homes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged this week with burglarizing dozens of rehabbed homes in St. Louis and stealing hundreds of items including flooring, stained glass windows, lawn mowers, toilets and a few family keepsakes, police said.

Ricky Lee Manning, 42, was charged with 70 counts of burglary and stealing Tuesday, in addition to more than 20 similar counts filed earlier this month.

In November, police were able to tie Manning to one of the burglaries after they traced a window stolen from a home that was being rehabbed in Tower Grove East to a store, according to charging documents. Manning had sold the owners the window after it was stolen, police said.

Officers then carried out a search warrant at Manning's home and located hundreds of items reported stolen in recent burglaries of homes undergoing renovation.

Police took Manning into custody and he admitted that he was behind at least 75 to 100 home burglaries, court documents said. Manning showed investigators the location of many of the homes he had burglarized since February 2019, court documents said.

Manning targeted homes that were being rehabbed, mostly in south St. Louis city and county, because they were easy targets, typically empty at night, investigators said.