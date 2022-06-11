 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with drunken driving in fatal crash on Chambers Road

  • 0
Increased Vehicle Accidents on Chambers Road

Signs that say "Slow Down," dot the road around two elementary schools along Chambers Road in Ferguson on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Chambers Road has seen increased traffic crashes and fatalities in recent years. Photo by Zachary Clingenpeel, zclingenpeel@post-dispatch.com

 Zachary Clingenpeel

CLAYTON — A Moline Acres man has been charged with driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in March on Chambers Road

The crash on March 12 at Chambers and Forestwood Drive killed Cheron Williams-Gates, according to court documents.

Ricky Boykin, 26, was charged Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with one count of drunken driving resulting in a death, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of driving while his license was revoked. 

Charging documents say Boykin was driving 75 mph in a 35 mph speed zone and had two children in his vehicle at the time he hit the vehicle driven by Williams-Gates. His blood alcohol level measured .165%, or twice the legal limit in Missouri, when tested at a hospital after the crash, according to the probable cause statement.

People are also reading…

Police said Boykin's driver's license had been revoked or suspended three times in the past decade.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News