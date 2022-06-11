Man charged with drunken driving in fatal crash on Chambers Road

CLAYTON — A Moline Acres man has been charged with driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in March on Chambers Road.

The crash on March 12 at Chambers and Forestwood Drive killed Cheron Williams-Gates, according to court documents.

Ricky Boykin, 26, was charged Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with one count of drunken driving resulting in a death, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of driving while his license was revoked.

Charging documents say Boykin was driving 75 mph in a 35 mph speed zone and had two children in his vehicle at the time he hit the vehicle driven by Williams-Gates. His blood alcohol level measured .165%, or twice the legal limit in Missouri, when tested at a hospital after the crash, according to the probable cause statement.

Police said Boykin's driver's license had been revoked or suspended three times in the past decade.