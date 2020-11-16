 Skip to main content
Man charged with evidence tampering in Ferguson double homicide
Man charged with evidence tampering in Ferguson double homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Dellwood man was charged Monday with two felony counts of evidence tampering in connection with a Nov. 10 double homicide in Ferguson.

Jajuan Q. Foster, 21, of the 1700 block of Keelen Drive, "concealed a rifle and cellphone with the purpose of impairing the investigation of a double murder," charges say.

Foster and another unidentified person tampered with evidence Nov. 10 in the 9300 block of Caddiefield Road, where Articia Johnson, 18, of St. Louis County and Corzelius Kent, 22, of St. Louis, were fatally injured, charges say. Johnson died at a hospital; Kent died at the shooting scene.

The Major Case Squad was investigating the case. Police were not available to provide more details Monday.

Foster was ordered held without bail. He had no lawyer, according to court records.

Jajuan Q. Foster

Jajuan Foster was charged Nov. 16, 2020, with evidence tampering in connection with a double homicide in Ferguson.
