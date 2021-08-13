Man charged with fatal shooting in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 24-year-old man with killing a man during a shootout in the city's Baden neighborhood.

Court documents say Courtlend D. Green, of the 1500 block of Switzer Avenue, was caught Wednesday on surveillance cameras, along with another person, in a shootout with Mark Burton, 46.

The video showed Burton walking away from the area in the 8300 block of North Broadway before Green and the other person started shooting at Burton again. Green then got into a car with others and drove away, according to court documents.

Police were called to the area around 5 p.m. and found Burton lying on the ground dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

Green is facing charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action; he was being held without bond.

An attorney had not been listed in Green's case.

Police were searching for the other person involved in the shooting.

