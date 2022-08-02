Man charged with fatal shooting inside downtown St. Louis train station

Updated Tuesday with additional information.
ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with shooting and killing another man Monday afternoon inside a downtown St. Louis train and bus station.
Prosecutors charged Montrel Alexander, of the 4200 block of Virginia Avenue, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police on Tuesday had not released the identity of the victim, who was said to be a man in his late teens.
He was shot in the head around 3:20 p.m. inside the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center near South 15th and Spruce streets. The station is a hub for Greyhound buses and Amtrak trains.
The victim was unresponsive when police arrived, said St. Louis police Maj. Ryan Cousins.
Police said they arrested Alexander on a Metrolink platform shortly after the shooting.
The front entrance to the station was blocked for just under two hours Monday afternoon.
