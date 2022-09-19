 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with fatal shooting outside St. Louis gas station

  • 0
Deonte Harris

Deonte Harris 

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man Saturday with shooting and killing another person during a fight outside a gas station.

Deonte Harris, of Ladue, was caught on surveillance footage at a BP gas station at 2005 Florissant Avenue arguing with 24-year-old Jeffrey Davis around 1:40 a.m. April 24, police wrote in charging documents. 

The two men then begin to fight, and Harris pulled out a gun and fired it multiple times at Davis, police said. Harris drove away, and Davis was taken to a local hospital where he died. 

Harris was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was being held Monday at the St. Louis City Justice Center without bond. An attorney was not yet listed in his case. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News