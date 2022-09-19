Man charged with fatal shooting outside St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man Saturday with shooting and killing another person during a fight outside a gas station.

Deonte Harris, of Ladue, was caught on surveillance footage at a BP gas station at 2005 Florissant Avenue arguing with 24-year-old Jeffrey Davis around 1:40 a.m. April 24, police wrote in charging documents.

The two men then begin to fight, and Harris pulled out a gun and fired it multiple times at Davis, police said. Harris drove away, and Davis was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Harris was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was being held Monday at the St. Louis City Justice Center without bond. An attorney was not yet listed in his case.