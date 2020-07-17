Man charged with fatally beating autistic boy in East St. Louis

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Prosecutors have filed murder charges against an East St. Louis man who is accused of fatally beating an autistic boy.

The boy is 4-year-old La'Marion Thomure, who died Wednesday, according to the St. Clair County coroner's office.

The St. Clair County state's attorney late Thursday filed charges against Demetrius D. Stewart, 27. Stewart's bond was set at $1 million on a count of first-degree murder and on three counts of violating an order of protection, according to Chris Allen, a spokesman for the state's attorney's office.

All of the charges are felonies. No defense attorney was listed in court records Friday for Stewart.

La'Marion was hit in the face and body on Tuesday, and Stewart was arrested the next day, authorities said. Allen did not say say if, or how, the boy was related to Stewart.

"We are trying to wrap our heads around this tragedy," the boy's grandmother, Minnie Thomure, said in an online fundraiser to help pay La'Marion's funeral expenses.

She said La'Marion was diagnosed with autism as a 1-year-old. "He’d make you smile even on your bad days," she wrote in an online plea.