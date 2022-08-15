Man charged with fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD — A St. Louis man was charged Sunday with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend a day earlier at a home in Kirkwood.

Todd M. Wilbert, 54, of the 4500 block of Rhodes Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.

Kirkwood police have not identified the woman.

Wilbert on Saturday called his ex-girlfriend and business partner several times to ask for money, charges said. At 7:30 p.m., Wilbert went to the woman’s home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane, drank wine on her back patio and entered her house without permission.

Wilbert shot the woman twice about 10:15 p.m., charges said. One bullet hit her cheek and another hit her back. She called 911 and told a dispatcher Wilbert had a gun pointed at her.

“A shot could be heard by dispatch on the 911 call,” police said in charges.

The woman died in her home, authorities said. Police recovered two shell casings and said Wilbert was found drunk next door and lying on a "cement pad" with a loaded gun within reach.

Wilbert told police he had asked the woman for money and waited for her on her back patio, charges said. He also asked investigators if she was still alive.

A judge said Wilbert’s bail at $500,000 cash.