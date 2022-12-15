Man charged with fatally shooting pizza deliveryman in Black Jack

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a man with murder in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver in Black Jack.

Wayea Hallowanger, 20, was held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Hallowanger lives in the 1800 block of Charleston Estates Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Hallowanger is accused of killing Hershel Perkins, 60, as Perkins delivered a pizza in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Perkins was found dead on a parking lot after being shot more than police. He lived in the 1200 block of Scott Avenue in the Spanish Lake area of North County.

Perkins' death was the 54th homicide case investigated by St. Louis County detectives this year.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus did not release what restaurant employed Perkins.

In a probable cause statement, police said Perkins called 911 to say he had been shot and would not survive. Investigators determined that Hallowanger had ordered the pizza delivery to a vacant apartment. After police arrested Hallowanger, he admitted ordering the pizza and being there when it was delivered, court records allege. He later changed the number on the cell phone that was used, police said.