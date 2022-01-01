 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with fatally stabbing another in Florissant home
0 comments

Man charged with fatally stabbing another in Florissant home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORISSANT — St. Louis County prosecutors on Saturday charged a man with stabbing another person on New Year's Eve. 

Florissant police said in court documents they were called to the home of Joseph D. Harris in the 1500 block of Beta Drive, where they said Thomas Harris had been killed in a bedroom. 

Joseph Harris

Joseph D. Harris (Credit: St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney)

Police found a blood trail from the bedroom to the kitchen. There were several knives in the kitchen, but none had blood on them, documents said. 

Police said Joseph Harris, 39, admitted to killing Thomas Harris after he was attacked. 

It is unclear whether the two men were related. 

Joseph Harris faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence, prosecutors said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cars line up for blocks on both sides of Hampton Avenue for COVID testing

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News