Man charged with fatally stabbing another in Florissant home

FLORISSANT — St. Louis County prosecutors on Saturday charged a man with stabbing another person on New Year's Eve.

Florissant police said in court documents they were called to the home of Joseph D. Harris in the 1500 block of Beta Drive, where they said Thomas Harris had been killed in a bedroom.

Police found a blood trail from the bedroom to the kitchen. There were several knives in the kitchen, but none had blood on them, documents said.

Police said Joseph Harris, 39, admitted to killing Thomas Harris after he was attacked.

It is unclear whether the two men were related.

Joseph Harris faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence, prosecutors said.