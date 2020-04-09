Man charged with federal carjacking offense after police say he stole postal service vehicle at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS — A man could face up to 15 years in prison after being charged with a federal carjacking offense.

Bryant Willingham was arrested on Wednesday, the same day as the incident.

According to a complaint filed in district court Thursday, Willingham walked up to a worker sitting in a United States Postal Service vehicle in the 5900 block of Tara Lane and demanded with a semi-automatic gun that the postal worker drive off because people were after him.

The postal worker complied, but after a short distance jumped out of the car. Willingham moved to the driver's seat and continued driving.

Willingham drove the USPS vehicle about a mile before crashing at North Jennings Road and Highway 367, according to the complaint.

He then got on a bus, where he told the driver someone was chasing him. The bus driver alerted a nearby St. Louis County Police Officer, who then detained and arrested Willingham.

Willingham denied having a semi-automatic weapon and said two people with assault rifles were shooting at him, according to the complaint.

