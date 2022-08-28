 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with firing shots at Normandy High football opener, resisting arrest

Carlton Gunn

Carlton Gunn. Photo courtesy of the North County Police Cooperative.

NORMANDY — Prosecutors on Sunday charged a St. Louis man accused of firing gunshots in the Normandy High School parking lot after the school's football season opener.

Carlton Gunn, 42, faces three weapons offenses along with felony counts of evidence tampering and resisting arrest, according to court records.

He is accused of firing a weapon about 1:30 p.m. at the conclusion of a Normandy game against Confluence Preparatory Academy during "a large fight," North County Police Cooperative Maj. Ron Martin said in a statement.

The shooting happened in a parking lot of the school at 6701 St. Charles Rock Road. 

"We are thankful no person was struck by gunfire and no injuries occurred," Martin said in the statement.

After the shooting, police allege Gunn hopped into a vehicle and fled the area. After a police chase, officers arrested him in Charlack.

Martin said police recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the incident.

Gunn was in custody Sunday at the St. Louis County Justice Center. His bail is set at $250,000, cash only.

