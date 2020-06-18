Man charged with first-degree murder and domestic assault after wife dies from beating, prosecutors say

TROY, Mo. — A Lincoln County man could face life in prison after being charged with murder following what police say was a domestic dispute with his wife.

Albert Cassella, of the 100 block of Maple Shade Drive in Old Monroe, is charged with first-degree murder and domestic assault.

Police say they responded on May 20 to reports of a domestic assault at Cassella's home, where they found his wife unconscious with no pulse.

She was admitted to the hospital with signs of extreme strangulation, according to Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. She died four days later.

Cassella's attorney, Michael Jacobs, said he is awaiting reports from the prosecuting attorney's office, and his client maintains his innocence.

Cassella is being held without bond at Lincoln County Jail. His next court date for a bond hearing is scheduled for June 25.

