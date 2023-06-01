ST. LOUIS — A man fleeing police on Tuesday with a gun and drugs ran into a random St. Louis apartment and ordered an 11-year-old and 16-year-old to keep quiet until he eventually surrendered, police said.

Anthony C. Wooten, 40, was charged Wednesday with seven offenses, including kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

Police said they tried to pull Wooten over while he was driving a Hyundai Veloster on Goodfellow Boulevard in north St. Louis, but the Hyundai fled. Officers eventually used spike strips, but the car kept going until it came to a stop behind a home in the 5900 block of Hamilton Terrace, just north of Page Boulevard.

Police saw Wooten run into the home, which contained multiple apartments. Officers surrounded the building, and someone called 911 and said her 11-year-old nephew and 16-year-old niece were trapped inside an apartment with a stranger, court documents said.

Wooten eventually surrendered to police. Authorities found a gun and cocaine in the vehicle he was driving. Wooten admitted to having the gun and told police: "It is St. Louis. When you have a reputation, you need one," according to court documents.

Wooten is on federal probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and escaping from custody. He has previously been convicted of first-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and armed criminal action.