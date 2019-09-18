EAST ST. LOUIS — A man who allegedly threw bricks at a police officer, striking him in the shoulder and the back, was charged Monday in St. Clair County courts with aggravated assault according to police.
Allen Jones also walked up to a police patrol car and smashed the windshield and front passenger side window with bricks, police said.
At about 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, a police officer saw Jones in the 3800 block of State Street taking trash out of a dumpster and hurling it into the street. The officer approached Jones, police said, and Jones threatened the officer. Jones then walked toward the officer and threw bricks at him before smashing the patrol car's windows, police said.
Police did not say how seriously the officer was hurt.
More officers arrived on scene, and Jones was arrested. He was held on $65,000 bail.