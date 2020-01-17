Man charged with hitting St. Louis police officer with car door

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man hit a police officer with a car door and struck a patrol car while attempting to flee police Thursday night, charges filed Friday allege.

Willie Berry, 23, of St. Louis was charged on seven counts, including resisting arrest, armed criminal action, drug possession and a weapons offense.

Police say that shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were in the Fairground Park neighborhood attempting to stop Berry near North Grand Boulevard and Harper Street.

He then got into his vehicle and used the car door to hit an officer and a marked patrol car, police said.

Police followed the vehicle, and the pursuit ended with Berry and another person in custody near Shreve and West Florissant avenues.

Officers recovered cash, a weapon and apparent drugs from the scene, according to the department.

Police did not release any additional information about the incident Friday.