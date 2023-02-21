ST. LOUIS — A man who was charged Sunday with causing a crash in downtown St. Louis that critically injured a volleyball player from Tennessee had been cited dozens of times for violating his bond in an ongoing armed robbery case.

Daniel Riley, 21, was speeding down St. Charles Street a block south of Washington Avenue when he failed to yield at the intersection with North 11th Street, police said. He hit a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, pinning 16-year-old Janae Edmondson between the two vehicles.

Janae, of the Nashville suburb Smyrna, Tennessee, had been walking with her parents from the downtown convention center to their hotel. She was critically injured, MidTN Volleyball Club wrote in a statement.

"We at MidTN Volleyball Club are asking our community to pray for Janae, her family, and her teammates," the club wrote. "The whole club loves Janae and values her athletic gifts, toughness, determination, and perseverance. These are things she will need in great measure during the long recovery that lies ahead.”

Riley was charged Sunday with three counts of assault, armed criminal action and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

At the time of the crash, he was out on bond in a previous case of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action for holding up another man and stealing a gun, according to court documents.

Earlier in the evening, before 9 PM, this vehicle sped through 11th ST at St. Charles ST, flipping the vehicle and hitting multiple other vehicles. Occupants or pedestrians appeared to lay in the street and at least one appeared pinned under a vehicle. @JasonHallSTL… https://t.co/afabv2gWFs pic.twitter.com/5MJXCEpaXH — Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis (@Citizens4STL) February 19, 2023

That case was set to go to trial last year, but prosecutors dismissed and re-filed it. A spokeswoman for the circuit attorney's office said the victim had died, so prosecutors needed more time to pursue the case with other witnesses. An order from the hearing, however, showed the victim was at the hearing but prosecutors weren't ready.

Riley was released on bond and placed on a GPS monitor. He was ordered to stay at home but over the past several months, the monitor recorded him leaving his designated area multiple times and letting the monitor's battery die, according to court documents.

Prosecutors did not file for bond revocation, but a spokeswoman for the circuit attorney's office deferred to judges having the ultimate authority to set bond conditions.

In Sunday's crash, a judge ordered Riley held without bond. His attorney, however, filed a request for bond reduction on Monday arguing he had no serious criminal history other than the robbery charge and that there was no accident reconstruction report to prove Riley was traveling "at a high rate of speed."

"No bond in this case is a violation of defendant's Constitutional rights," Riley's attorney Daniel Diemer wrote. Diemer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

As of noon Tuesday, more than $141,000 in donations had poured in to a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with Janae's medical bills. Volleyball teams and fans from St. Louis and around the country pitched in to help, according to the fundraiser link.

Two of the St. Louis region's main business and tourism organizers donated a total $20,000 to the fundraiser Tuesday.

The Regional Business Council, a business consortium, and Explore St. Louis, the local tourism agency that books events and operates The Dome at America’s Center, each contributed $10,000.

“We are extremely sad and understandably and collectively outraged by the preventable accident Saturday evening," Regional Business Council president and CEO Kathy Osborn said in a written statement. "We are better than this and, right now, we need to support the Edmondson family to show them that we as St. Louisans, care. To that end, the Regional Business Council is joining with Explore St. Louis to do just that with our contribution. And, soon, we need to figure out why and how this happened."

Kitty Ratcliffe, president of Explore St. Louis, said in a written statement that the incident was "reckless" and "not reflective" of St. Louis.

“This reckless incident that occurred is not reflective of the behavior that St. Louis stands for and we find this type of conduct on our city streets completely unacceptable," Ratcliffe said. "While this is a tragic event in any situation, we take this incident particularly to heart because it happened to one of our St. Louis guests. Our hearts go out to the Edmondson family and Janae’s teammates.”

Jane had been playing with the MidTN volleyball club for several years and was in St. Louis for the Nike President’s Day Classic, an all-ages tournament held Saturday to Monday by Capitol Sports, an Indiana-based organization for volleyball training and tournaments.

Capitol Sports has hosted tournaments at the Convention Center since 2010. The Nike President’s Day Classic also included a Feb. 17 combine for players to seek recruitment to college teams.