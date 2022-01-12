Man charged with homicide in killing of woman's ex-boyfriend in Berkeley

ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with murder and other felonies on Wednesday after authorities said he shot and killed a woman’s ex-boyfriend in Berkeley.

Kyonee Wade, 24, was also charged with assault and two counts of armed criminal action by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

According to Berkeley police, Wade shot and killed Sharvon Gunn on Sunday night in the 6800 block of Frostview Lane.

Earlier that night, Wade and a woman went to a social event, prosecutors said in a statement. As the woman was driving Wade home, they noticed that Gunn, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, was following them in his vehicle. Gunn and the woman had recently ended a four-year romantic relationship, prosecutors said.

After the woman dropped Wade off, Gunn continued to follow her, and argued with her near the intersection of Frostview Lane and Jacklin Avenue, prosecutors said. The woman then heard gunshots, so she drove away for safety.

When the woman returned to the scene, she found Gunn fatally shot. She then called Wade, who told her he shot Gunn for arguing with her in the street, prosecutors said.

Wade is in custody, and is being held without bail, prosecutors said.

