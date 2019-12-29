Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatal shooting

A man was charged Sunday after shooting another man while putting a trigger lock on a gun, police said.

Moline Acres police identified the shooting victim as Michael Dillingham, 36, of the 2300 block of Gardner Avenue.

Police said that Hutson Grace Jr., 33, of the 1900 block of Paducah Drive, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Police said that Grace went to Dillingham's home Saturday afternoon with the gun, beer and marijuana. Grace assembled the gun while drinking beer and smoking post, officers said. He allegedly pointed the gun at the victim several times after being told to stop. While Grace was putting the trigger lock on the gun, he fired it, shooting the victim, officers said.

Police were called to the shooting about 5:30 p.m.

Grace was being held Sunday afternoon on $250,000 cash only bond.

Previous story:

MOLINE ACRES — Police were investigating what they called the suspicious death of a man found with an apparent gunshot wound in a home Saturday evening.